It wasn’t an accident

No, Trump didn't "believe" 2020 was stolen. He wasn't "crazy" or a "sore loser." He wasn't just "enjoying the attack on TV." Above all, the 1/6 hearings must cut through the fog of media euphemism. Trump staged an insurrection, and the GOP was complicit:https://t.co/Iawh1f95Uc
Traitor Trump owns the Proud Boys, the Oath Keepers, the Christofascist Republican House Freedom Caucus, etc.
The Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Christofscist Republican Freedom Caucus, etc. own Christofascist Governor Ron DeSantis.
91 Floridians were charged with crimes committed during the attempted coup on January 6. That was the most of any state in the Union.
Texas (Abbott) came in second with 72 Texans charged.
11 Oath Keepers—4 from Florida—and 5 Proud Boys—2 from Florida (who were both leaders of the national organization)—have been charged with seditious conspiracy.
Nationwide 46 Proud Boys and 27 Oath Keepers have been charged with crimes.
11 of the Oath Keepers charged with crimes and 16 of the Proud Boys charged are from Florida.
Traitor Trumps Brown Shirts claim that they were just exercising their right to overthrow the government of the United States.
They’re all delusional and dangerous.
Especially traitor Trump and the Fascist oligarchs and plutocrats who funded his campaigns or president.