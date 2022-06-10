It wasn’t an accident

No, Trump didn't "believe" 2020 was stolen. He wasn't "crazy" or a "sore loser." He wasn't just "enjoying the attack on TV." Above all, the 1/6 hearings must cut through the fog of media euphemism. Trump staged an insurrection, and the GOP was complicit:https://t.co/Iawh1f95Uc

— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) June 9, 2022