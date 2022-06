Conservatives are saying if there was a plot to attack Sotomayor it would get more news coverage than the Kavanaugh story.

But there WAS a plot against Sotomayor — by the same man who killed Judge Salas’s son — and you probably didn’t even hear about it.https://t.co/RtDURdizTS pic.twitter.com/0jawT6QDpf

— Kaivan Shroff (@KaivanShroff) June 9, 2022