NEW: Gov. Brian Kemp took $50,000 from the Uvalde AR-15 manufacturer, including $25,000 just before Kemp signed a law weakening Georgia’s gun laws. https://t.co/dizNsIp9D6
— Max Flugrath (@MaxFlugrath) June 14, 2022
NEW: Gov. Brian Kemp took $50,000 from the Uvalde AR-15 manufacturer, including $25,000 just before Kemp signed a law weakening Georgia’s gun laws. https://t.co/dizNsIp9D6
— Max Flugrath (@MaxFlugrath) June 14, 2022
One thought on “Cause and effect”
Every time a Trumpite wins a primary election, 100 so far, it presents a golden opportunity for a Democrat to either hold the seat or flip the seat.
Oz (PA) and Walker (GA) for example.
Stacy Abrams should eat Kemp for lunch in the general election.