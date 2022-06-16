“The goal is to ensure there is an entry point for the masses to rush the building.”
"1776 Returns” document cited in Proud Boys case lays out plan to storm Capitol buildings: https://t.co/7FsTyu4UGi
— Ryan J. Reilly (@ryanjreilly) June 15, 2022
At which Coup Committee hearing will the members of the Christofascist Republican House Freedom Caucus who participated directly in the January 6, attempted coup be named?
The evidence indicates that Perry (PA), Jordan (OH), Gosar (AZ), Brooks (AL), Boebert (CO), Taylor Green (GA), Biggs (AZ), Gaetz (FL), Gohmert (TX), Cawthorne (NC), Chief 0f Staff Mark Meadows (NC), and tour guide Laudermilk (GA) were all “in on it.”