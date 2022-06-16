Rumor Central

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

She’s not going to file a lawsuit. That would require her to prove the claims aren’t true (you never know, right?), but a lawsuit would open her to pre-trial discovery — and that’s not going to happen. That’s why politicians always “threaten” lawsuits but rarely file them:

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican, threatened Wednesday to file a defamation lawsuit against an anti-Republican super PAC that accused her of working previously as a paid escort and having two abortions. https://t.co/wypQqfIrhr — The Washington Times (@WashTimes) June 16, 2022

This tweet didn’t age well. 😳 pic.twitter.com/7ONFxzTUeB — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) June 15, 2022

It's not so much that Lauren Boebert was a paid prostitute, it's that she wants to outlaw abortions after having them. pic.twitter.com/wiS6gBINfq — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) June 14, 2022

OK so you're saying none of these pictures are you and you definitely didn't do any of the things detailed in the text exchange included in this PDF report, such as "forgetting" to disclose a $75,000 contribution from Ted Cruz?https://t.co/3RLkr1TP1R pic.twitter.com/C56plwd5d9 — Jedi Ghost (@JediCounselor) June 15, 2022

