What a coinky-dink

Surveillance footage shows a tour led by Loudermilk to areas in the House Office Buildings, as well as the entrances to Capitol tunnels.
Individuals on the tour photographed/recorded areas not typically of interest to tourists: hallways, staircases and security checkpoints. pic.twitter.com/Rjhf2BTdbc
Can confirm that I saw this group in the Capitol Tunnel, between Longworth, Cannon, and the Capitol some time between 1:00 and 2:00 p.m. on January 5th. They were unescorted by any Member or staff at the time. https://t.co/vrKR3RcAS7
