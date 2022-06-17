Hearing recap

The hearing opened with testimony that Rudy Giuliani was drunk when he gave Trump the advice to prematurely declare victory on election night.
The hearing closes with a reminder that Rudy Giuliani is being disbarred.
Judge Michael Luttig at Jan 6 Cmte hearing:
Risk: Trump supporters pledge if Trump or anointed successor were to lose in 2024… they would attempt to overturn the 2024 election. Succeeding where they failed in 2020
Luttig: “I don’t speak those words lightly”
How was today’s @January6thCmte hearing jaw dropping? Here are 4 examples. 1/ pic.twitter.com/c1CwRFER9d
‘Coup Memo’ Author Admitted in Front of Trump That Their Scheme Was Illegal: Jan. 6 Hearing https://t.co/uPX4ACAWpL
Capitol Rioters ‘Surged’ Immediately After Trump Bashed Pence on Twitter: Jan. 6 Hearing https://t.co/3XOnvo0RPx
Jan. 6 Hearing Reveals Stunning Email Eastman Sent Giuliani Asking for a Presidential Pardon #SmartNews https://t.co/5V5Naees2u
If hardcore conservative Republican Judge Luttig believes that traitor Trump is a “clear and present danger to the country, “then it stands to reason that traitor Trumps supporters are also a “clear and present danger to the country?”
It’s healthy to mistrust the government.
It’s fatal to want to overthrow the government and install traitor Trump as dictator.