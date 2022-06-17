BREAKING – Dutch intelligence services say they prevented a Russian spy from accessing the International Criminal Court in the Hague as an intern. The man was working under a Brazilian identity but actually belonged to the GRU – @AFP
— Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) June 16, 2022
Bonkers story. Dutch AIVD names the GRU agent as Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, 36, who had claimed to be a 33-year-old Brazilian citizen named Viktor Muller Ferreira. He was refused entry to the Netherlands in April as a threat to national security
— Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) June 16, 2022
Smiley would have loved it: the Dutch have also released what they say is the spy's 'legend', likely written by him, including fictive details of troubled father relationship, crush on a teacher, and addresses of his favourite restaurant and trance music club in Brasilia
— Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) June 16, 2022
One thought on “Russia never sleeps”
Hopefully America never sleeps either, especially now the Joe Biden’s presidency is failing at an alarming pace.
Biden’s disastrous foreign policy is negatively impacting not only his domestic policies, but his poll numbers.
EU leaders are experiencing similar economic problems and declining popularity putting their own political futures in doubt. Boris Johnson as the leading example.
A recent poll indicates that Europeans fall into one of three camps:
22% are warmongers vowing to keep fighting in Ukraine until the end of time.
A majority of the population in Fascist Poland are in the warmongers camp
33% are in the Peace camp which wants to stop the war today.
45% support the war somewhat but are far more concerned about surviving the rising price of gas, fuel and food.