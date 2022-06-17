Russia never sleeps

0 shares Share

BREAKING – Dutch intelligence services say they prevented a Russian spy from accessing the International Criminal Court in the Hague as an intern. The man was working under a Brazilian identity but actually belonged to the GRU – @AFP — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) June 16, 2022

Bonkers story. Dutch AIVD names the GRU agent as Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, 36, who had claimed to be a 33-year-old Brazilian citizen named Viktor Muller Ferreira. He was refused entry to the Netherlands in April as a threat to national security — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) June 16, 2022

Smiley would have loved it: the Dutch have also released what they say is the spy's 'legend', likely written by him, including fictive details of troubled father relationship, crush on a teacher, and addresses of his favourite restaurant and trance music club in Brasilia — Danny Kemp (@dannyctkemp) June 16, 2022

