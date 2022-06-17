Russia never sleeps

Published by susie

One thought on “Russia never sleeps

  1. Hopefully America never sleeps either, especially now the Joe Biden’s presidency is failing at an alarming pace.
    Biden’s disastrous foreign policy is negatively impacting not only his domestic policies, but his poll numbers.
    EU leaders are experiencing similar economic problems and declining popularity putting their own political futures in doubt. Boris Johnson as the leading example.

    A recent poll indicates that Europeans fall into one of three camps:

    22% are warmongers vowing to keep fighting in Ukraine until the end of time.
    A majority of the population in Fascist Poland are in the warmongers camp

    33% are in the Peace camp which wants to stop the war today.

    45% support the war somewhat but are far more concerned about surviving the rising price of gas, fuel and food.

