This is what we’ll see all over if we don’t get out and vote for EVERY single Democrat in November:
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) June 19, 2022
One thought on “Do you believe this?”
Peter Thiel is one of the Fascist autocrats who helped fund traitor Trumps attempted coup on January 6.
With his resignation from Facebook in February, the Fascist, billionaire Theil (who is a citizen of South Africa like his pal Elon) made it quite obvious that Facebook had been shilling for traitor Trump for at least 10 years.
The Christofascit Republican Party is an ongoing criminal enterprise which must be investigated under the RICO statute.