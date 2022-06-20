To highlight Juneteenth, I was commissioned by the New Yorker to illustrate the cover!The words of historian Mitch Kachun can resonate with all of us that day: “celebrations of the end of slavery should have three goals: to celebrate, to educate, and to agitate.”#juneteenth2022 pic.twitter.com/LlZjQPNcSB
— Elizabeth Colomba (@EliColomba) June 15, 2022
One thought on “Happy Juneteenth”
Do you remember when Blacks and Jews were all “communists” who were being duped by “communist spies” planted throughout the US government?
At least according the Christofascist Republican Senator Joe McCarthy (WI) and his Fascist Republican colleagues?
Every Republican should have been voted out of every office in 1954.