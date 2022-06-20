Happy Juneteenth

To highlight Juneteenth, I was commissioned by the New Yorker to illustrate the cover!The words of historian Mitch Kachun can resonate with all of us that day: “celebrations of the end of slavery should have three goals: to celebrate, to educate, and to agitate.”#juneteenth2022 pic.twitter.com/LlZjQPNcSB

— Elizabeth Colomba (@EliColomba) June 15, 2022