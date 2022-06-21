Nobody believes him. Not even the most fervent Trumper. Even they know what Trump is. It's just that they like him for it. https://t.co/DmbVTAO0qU
— digby (@digby56) June 20, 2022
One thought on “Irony”
We all know how Christofascist Pence feels about homosexuals.
Christian Pastor Dillion Awes of the Stedfast Babtist Church in Hurst, Texas said on Sunday,” Every single homosexual in our country should be charged with a crime, the abomination of homosexuality, that they have.
They should be convicted, in a lawful court.
They should be sentenced to death.
They should be lined up against a wall and shot in the back of the head!
That’s what God teaches.”
What do you think about these Christians Mikey?