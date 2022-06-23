Oz drops Trump branding in general election shift https://t.co/h4fGuQxLgG
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) June 22, 2022
One thought on “Everything Trump touches dies”
Fetterman is up 50-44 over Oz and he’s not even campaigning.
The lesson for the Democratic Party is that if they are not running a candidate against the 100 odd traitor Trump cultist who have already qualified to run for election then they are missing out on a certain victory.