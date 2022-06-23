Jan. 6 probe expands with fresh subpoenas in multiple states https://t.co/AKaVCVLfjk
— Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) June 22, 2022
👀👀
— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) June 23, 2022
One thought on “Fake electors”
On Tuesday Rusty Bowers (AZ) testified before the Coup Committee that traitor Trump was attempting to pull off a coup d’etat and wanted him to help out.
Of course, Rusty said no.
“I’m a Christian and my ethics and values won’t allow me to help you to overthrow the government.”
Yesterday Rusty said that if the 2024 presidential election was a contest between Biden and traitor Trump, ” I’d vote for Trump.”
So, here’s a Christofascist who would vote for a traitor who attempted to overthrow the government just because he’s a Republican.
The Christofascist Republican Party needs to be put out of its misery because the entire party has gone bat-shit crazy.
We can make that happen in November.