Fake electors

  1. On Tuesday Rusty Bowers (AZ) testified before the Coup Committee that traitor Trump was attempting to pull off a coup d’etat and wanted him to help out.
    Of course, Rusty said no.
    “I’m a Christian and my ethics and values won’t allow me to help you to overthrow the government.”

    Yesterday Rusty said that if the 2024 presidential election was a contest between Biden and traitor Trump, ” I’d vote for Trump.”
    So, here’s a Christofascist who would vote for a traitor who attempted to overthrow the government just because he’s a Republican.

    The Christofascist Republican Party needs to be put out of its misery because the entire party has gone bat-shit crazy.
    We can make that happen in November.

