Maybe I’m really out of touch with my own state, but no way in hell do I see Mastriano winning:

Now that the Supreme Court has struck down Roe v. Wade, the most important election this year in America when it comes to abortion will be the contest for governor of Pennsylvania. https://t.co/nxzvLcxXkT — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 24, 2022

