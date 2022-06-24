Heating up

'Some of the 16 Michigan Republicans who signed a certificate falsely claiming to cast the state's electoral votes for Donald Trump in December 2020 are receiving grand jury subpoenas from federal officials, according to multiple sources.' https://t.co/LEtSkpdOxh

From Virginia to Nevada today, several coordinated subpoenas and search warrants served and executed by the FBI and DOJ surrounding fake elector scheme.

Just for those who say “nothing is being done:”

Rachel Maddow reporting multiple Federal Grand Jury subpoenas have been served in Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and other States, regarding the Alternate Electors submitted to the National Archives in the 2020 election.

