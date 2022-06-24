Children of war

6-year-old Ilya’s parents were killed by Russian soldiers in Mariupol.

Maria and Volodymyr, a young refugee couple from Slovyansk, decided to adopt him.

The new family has been together for 6 weeks now.

Ilya promises that he will be a good son. He doesn’t want to be left again pic.twitter.com/tE8XCC9425

