6-year-old Ilya’s parents were killed by Russian soldiers in Mariupol.
Maria and Volodymyr, a young refugee couple from Slovyansk, decided to adopt him.
The new family has been together for 6 weeks now.
Ilya promises that he will be a good son. He doesn’t want to be left again pic.twitter.com/tE8XCC9425
One thought on “Children of war”
The shame of this war is that it didn’t have to happen; and it’s now destabilizing Europe.
Last week right winger Emmanuel Macron the PM of France, lost his legislative majority to Fascist Nationalist Marie Le Pen.
Fascist warmonger and criminal Boris Johnson has had his power dramatically reduced in recent elections; and now England’s labor unions are either on strike or about to go on strike.
Fascist National Giuseppe Conte leader of the Italian 5 Star Party has threatened to quit PM Draghi’s governing coalition unless Draghi stops shipping weapons to Ukraine.
The German people are very unhappy that the government of PM Olaf Scholtz is about to begin gas rationing.
All of this because “Russia invaded Ukraine and ‘we’ weren’t going to let that stand for the sake of democracy around the world,” according to Biden.
That is an absurd statement to justify an absurd war that didn’t need to happen.