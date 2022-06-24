Now tell me he didn’t micromanage every step of the plot to overturn the election:
The Trumps did not have editorial control. Full stop. pic.twitter.com/gMWnGY83Dz
— Alex Holder (@alexjholder) June 23, 2022
There they were yesterday for all the world to see.
Not all of the coup conspirators and members of the Fascist House Freedom Caucus were identified by name, but enough of them were to make the point.
Those coup conspirators seeking presidential pardons included Meadows, Jordan, Biggs, Gohmert, Gaetz, Brooks and Pennsylvania’s very own Scott Perry.
Traitors all.
PS: The Fascist Governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, was one of the founders of the Fascist House Freedom Caucus.