I say that because their rulings ignore precedent and in most cases, don’t even make sense:
The Supreme Court's conservative supermajority today declared that there is a constitutional right to carry a handgun in public for self defense, a decision that will likely make it far more difficult to defend rules that limit guns in public places. https://t.co/orTFpRzFCV
— NPR Politics (@nprpolitics) June 23, 2022
I’m genuinely confused about what’s driving the Supreme Court’s low approval rating among Republicans. Are they mad that the Court didn’t crown Donald Trump emperor of the United States and Protector of Mexico? pic.twitter.com/8DmCYEDWeR
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 23, 2022
One thought on “Conservative SCOTUS hacks”
And today it got worse.
The Christofascist ideologues on the Supreme Court began the week by ruling that it was perfectly legal and appropriate for public tax dollars to go to private, for-profit, religious schools. So much for the separation between church and state.
On Wednesday these Christofscists ruled that the Constitution gives every man, woman, and child the right to carry a gun into any restaurant, bodega, or pharmacy, or onto any airplane, train or bus. So much for rational thought.
Then today these Christofascist cult members ruled that abortion may not be illegal, but it’s not a legal right guaranteed by the Constitution.
So much for the right of privacy and the freedom of choice.
The 6 Christofascist ideologues sitting on the Supreme Court should be impeached immediately.