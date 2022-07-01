Do they blame Biden for the price of gas in Belgium, too? pic.twitter.com/wQL042EfV0
— John Fugelsang (@JohnFugelsang) July 1, 2022
One thought on “Gassed up”
The 23-member states who make up the OPEC+ alliance can’t meet its oil production quotas leaving the world with an oil shortage.
The largest producers in the alliance, Saudi Arabia and the UAE, have maxed out their oil production and the next two largest producers, Nigeria and Angola, maxed out long ago.
Three of the world’s largest producers, Russia, Iran and Venezuela, have been, for political reasons, taken offline by US sanctions and boycotts.
The murderous and dictatorial regime in Saudi Arabia should be added to the sanctions and boycott list except that gas would be $10 a gallon should that happen.
The whole world is a stage and life ain’t fair according to Joe Biden.