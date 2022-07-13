Covid is getting really bad again

0 shares Share

And everyone acts like it isn’t:

Los Angeles and other cities are considering reinstating mask mandates as COVID cases rise.

https://t.co/j6k2PBIENS — CBS News (@CBSNews) July 9, 2022

Please pay careful attention to the new symptoms of Ba.5 COVID — they mimic meningitis: stiff neck, fever, irritability, sensitivity to light, etc. The previous symptoms some of us have memorized don't fit this variant. — Caitlin Kelly, writing coach/writer (@CaitlinKellyNYC) July 5, 2022

More than 1,000 New York City residents are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, the first time the city has surpassed this mark since the second week of February.https://t.co/2F4LiBBOIB — uché blackstock, md (@uche_blackstock) July 9, 2022

