This anti-Trump arson and graffiti attack became a big cause celebre on the right in 2020 as proof of liberal violence. Now the feds say it was staged by the pro-Trump property owner as part of an insurance fraud scheme. https://t.co/OB06cJXLJR pic.twitter.com/0aDcevk09n

— Will Sommer (@willsommer) July 13, 2022