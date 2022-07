This thread has me wanting to only pay in cash anonymously forever–no doubt @Walgreens & @Enfamil are sharing their data with governments in abortion ban states, further trapping unhappily pregnant people in lives they don't want or putting those who miscarry at legal risk. https://t.co/265alFFX2W

— Nicole M. Wolverton 🌻🟢 (@nicolewolverton) July 17, 2022