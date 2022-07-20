Very secretive Secret Service

PURGED — Here’s the news. ⁦Those @SecretService ⁩ texts are gone, gone, gone . Agency scoured records and said it found nothing new to give Congress . National Archives now investigating if USSS broke the law https://t.co/ROMnhjXSf5

So, the agents were told to back up their texts. Then, the day after a violent insurrection, one in which Trump may have physically put his hands on an SS agent, the agency still not only purges texts, no one checks to see if the agents backed them up? https://t.co/wdR1oV5q5x pic.twitter.com/vxeWwJ65cv

— Jason Karsh (@jkarsh) July 19, 2022