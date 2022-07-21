A clip from Don’t Look Up, and then a real TV interview that just happened pic.twitter.com/CokQ5eb3sO
— Ben Phillips (@benphillips76) July 20, 2022
One thought on “Hard to tell sometimes”
Media would like us to smile joyfully as we all march in lockstep over the precipice. If ever there is a party demonized for the demise of the human race it will be the daily talking heads of 21st Century broadcasting. I think that’s why they don’t do “in-person” interviews because people want to reach across the desk and slap some fucking sense into them.