She’s still wrong about most things, but at least Thanksgiving dinner with her sister won’t be as awkward now:

“Last fall, Ms. Cheney, a staunch conservative, dropped her longstanding opposition to same-sex marriage, saying, `I was wrong.’” If only more politicians could say those three words. https://t.co/0wpilfTwtD — Claire Potter (@TenuredRadical) July 20, 2022

