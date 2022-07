0 shares Share

Been saying for decades that the only way to clean out the GOP rat’s nest is a RICO action:

“She’s clearly going to charge this as a RICO case. It is very likely to be one of the most important criminal RICO cases ever brought in United States history.”—Norm Eisen on Fani Willis’ investigation of Trump — Duty To Warn 🔉 (@duty2warn) July 24, 2022

