0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

In case you didn’t know, this is what we hear from white Christian nationalists all the time, because they want to “replenish” the white race:

Tucker’s advice to young men: “Drop out of college. College is ridiculous .. Get married .. have more children than you can afford, take a job you’re not qualified for, go balls out.” pic.twitter.com/7dnTn1q7M5 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) July 24, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook