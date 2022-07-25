The problem isn’t just Trump anymore

0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

The 73 minutes in which the Murdochs dumped Trump: The NY Post editorial page: "Trump's silence on Jan 6 is damning" – 5.39pm Friday. The WSJ editorial page: "The President Who Stood Still on Jan. 6" – 6.52pm Friday. — David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) July 23, 2022

The Murdochs are all in on Ron DeSantis as their best best for regaining control. But that’s not good news, since DeDantis is all in on Trumpism. Trump has spawned more clones then we can imagine, and this is why Democrats have no alternative but to show up for every single election — and vote for every single Democrat.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

