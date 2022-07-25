The problem isn’t just Trump anymore

susie

The Murdochs are all in on Ron DeSantis as their best best for regaining control. But that’s not good news, since DeDantis is all in on Trumpism. Trump has spawned more clones then we can imagine, and this is why Democrats have no alternative but to show up for every single election — and vote for every single Democrat.

Published by susie

