0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

My cousin was there visiting her BF’s sister a few months ago, and I asked her how it was. “It was weird for me, but you? Your head would have exploded.”

This starts out dismaying and then goes down from there. https://t.co/42PfjTDEfF — Schooley (@Rschooley) July 25, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook