Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead says he wants justice after he and his wife were robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during a Sunday service. https://t.co/J2P2VstlSJ
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 26, 2022
Bishop Lamor Miller-Whitehead says he wants justice after he and his wife were robbed of $1 million worth of jewelry during a Sunday service. https://t.co/J2P2VstlSJ
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) July 26, 2022
One thought on “Hmm”
I’d say justice was already served . . . a blow struck against religious capitalism, always a great exploiter of the poor and neglected.