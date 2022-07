Average cost of:

Lantus pen (Insulin):

US: $204

Canada: $28

Sweden: $22

Norway $5

Novolog pen (Insulin):

US: $268

Sweden: $12

Norway: $4

Denmark: $2

Xtandi (Prostate Cancer):

US: $129,000

Japan: $39,000

Sweden: $39,000

Canada: $30,000

Is this what America first means?

— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) July 28, 2022