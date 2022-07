0 shares Share

Who had “Larry Summers saves the world” on their bingo card? Seems that Summers convinced Machin the bill wasn’t going to create more inflation, so there you go:

In a joint statement on July 27, Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY) announced that they’ve come to an agreement on a spending bill that would address runaway inflation and the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/Uw3Di0nFiT — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 28, 2022

