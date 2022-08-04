Cancer checkup

0 shares Share

I went to the hospital this week for my annual followup. The surgeon asked, “Where’s your sidekick?” She meant my late cousin, who usually accompanied me on my visits.

“She died a few weeks ago,” I told her.

She teared up. “Oh no,” she said. “The last time I saw her, remember? We were talking about her dating adventures on Tinder.”

As it turned out, I said, after a few duds, she met a really nice guy — another cancer survivor. “She was really happy for the last year of her life, and he was with her when she died,” I said.

Which, really, is the happiest of endings when you think about it. She went out of this world knowing she had someone she loved, and was loved.

