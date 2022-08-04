The life of the mother

I’ll just mention here that Annie Lowrey is one of my favorite journalists, not least because she actually covers poverty issues — and she does it thoughtfully. This piece about her own pregnancies is a tour de force and you should read it. No matter what you think you already know, this adds endless layers to your knowledge.

On the podcast, I've talked around this experience, and how it changed the way I see pregnancy and reproductive choice. But I've tried not to say too much, because it was @annielowrey's story to tell.

Now she's told it, at least some of it. https://t.co/y7NQUJIK3M

— Ezra Klein (@ezraklein) August 1, 2022