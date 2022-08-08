0 shares Share

This is a BIG FUCKING DEAL and I’m so happy we’re finally doing something about climate!

I just spoke to President Biden @POTUS to celebrate this Senate Democratic Majority passing the Inflation Reduction Act to reduce inflation, to lower costs, to create jobs, and to invest boldly in fighting the climate crisis. pic.twitter.com/V4ldYTW5A5 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) August 7, 2022

With VP @KamalaHarris breaking the tie vote, the Senate has passed the landmark Inflation Reduction Act, which makes huge investments aimed at fighting climate change and expanding health care coverage while lowering the deficit. — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) August 7, 2022

Statement by President Biden on Senate passage of the Inflation Reduction Act: pic.twitter.com/Dstk783CNy — The White House (@WhiteHouse) August 7, 2022

PASSED! The Senate Democratic majority advanced the Inflation Reduction Act: making billionaire corporations pay a minimum tax to fund historic investments in clean energy and lower costs. Every Senate Republican sided with corporate special interests and against this bill. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) August 7, 2022

Just want to reemphasize that on climate, Ds have NOT settled for a watered-down version of the original goals. They got almost the whole thing. Here's emission reductions from the REPEAT project: pic.twitter.com/8tpOeyptPU — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) August 7, 2022

