Oh, I thought Merrick Garland was protecting Trump?
Ben Protess and me – the search related to the 15 boxes of material Trump took to MAL last year, per 3 sources https://t.co/WV3TDmTjfJ
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2022
The FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the former President confirms to CNN https://t.co/FsqWOKiUzP
— CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 8, 2022
Trump says MAL has been searched by feds pic.twitter.com/UEC5KE5pJm
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2022
Reminder: Trump is under investigation for multiple crimes right now. One, stealing classified documents, involves Mar-a-Lago specifically. https://t.co/8O9E77pM2x
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 8, 2022
— 𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 (@antifaoperative) August 8, 2022