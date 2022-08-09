0 shares Share

Oh, I thought Merrick Garland was protecting Trump?

Ben Protess and me – the search related to the 15 boxes of material Trump took to MAL last year, per 3 sources https://t.co/WV3TDmTjfJ — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2022

The FBI executed a search warrant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, the former President confirms to CNN https://t.co/FsqWOKiUzP — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 8, 2022

Trump says MAL has been searched by feds pic.twitter.com/UEC5KE5pJm — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 8, 2022

Reminder: Trump is under investigation for multiple crimes right now. One, stealing classified documents, involves Mar-a-Lago specifically. https://t.co/8O9E77pM2x — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 8, 2022

