DOJ MOVES TO UNSEAL TRUMP SEARCH WARRANT: The Dept. of Justice has filed a motion to unseal the search warrant that allowed the FBI to raid former Pres. Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort. @jonkarl reports as AG Garland says he personally approved the warrant. https://t.co/92m6F1rBX5 pic.twitter.com/v7vQLJyCt8 — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) August 12, 2022

After the search of his private club, Trump screams like a stuck pig: “Help, help, I’m being oppressed for no reason at all!” His followers believe him — one of them shows up at an FBI field office with weapons.

Merrick Garland calls a press conference, announcing he will file to have the Mar-A-Lardo search warrant unsealed. Trump is shitting himself.

Oh, and there was this that was in the NYTimes before we knew what documents he was withholding (nukes, and signal intelligence):

Some senior Republicans have been quietly warned by Trump allies not to continue to be so aggressive in criticizing the DOJ and F.B.I. because it is possible that more damaging information about Mr. Trump related to the Mar-A-Lago search will become public.

