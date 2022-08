0 shares Share

But Russian state TV is full of shit so often, it’s hard to tell. I’d take it with a grain of salt, but I wouldn’t rule it out, either.

Meanwhile in Russia: Putin's mouthpieces on state TV are taunting America about "Top Secret" documents sought during the raid of Trump's estate, which they claim had to do with the newest nuclear weapons developed by the US and gleefully imply that Moscow already got to see them. pic.twitter.com/hmmphB4Utf — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) August 13, 2022

