ICYMI: NYC defunded lifeguards and gave all the money to police. Now, the police are arresting people for swimming without lifeguards. This is not a dystopian novel. It’s NYC in 2022 during a heatwave. People can’t even keep cool without being arrested. https://t.co/J1boa5GPdv

— Dyjuan Tatro (@DyjuanTatro) August 13, 2022