He is so fucked

So they had a sealed warrant for other investigations? Hmmm.
INTERESTING: DOJ indicates in a filing this AM that the *other* search warrant signed by Magistrate Reinhart on Aug. 5 is NOT related to the search of Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/vyUavHZ0GO
— Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 15, 2022
ALERT: Justice Dept asks court to keep Mar-a-lago search warrant affidavit UNDER SEAL. "Disclosure at this juncture of the affidavit supporting probable cause would, by contrast, cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation"
— Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 15, 2022
Oh wait, there’s more!
New: Three restricted/sealed entries have been added to the Trump Mar-a-Lago docket in the past hour — pic.twitter.com/DtwibhyLqO
— Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 15, 2022
DOJ: "There remain compelling reasons, including to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security, that support keeping the affidavit sealed."
Story: https://t.co/YA5LXOZ9o8
Doc: https://t.co/nv5Nk5R4lW pic.twitter.com/SmwfAvFYmp
— Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 15, 2022
— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) August 15, 2022
NEW: According to a DOJ official, the FBI is NOT in possession of former President Trump's passports. Trump had accused the FBI of stealing his three passports during the search of his Mar-a-Lago home.
— Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) August 15, 2022
BREAKING: Trump’s lawyers copied voting machine data from multiple states after 2020 election in major unauthorized data breach.
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 15, 2022
Full story from Washington Post:https://t.co/GmkJaQ5RPM
— Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 15, 2022