He is so fucked

So they had a sealed warrant for other investigations? Hmmm.

INTERESTING: DOJ indicates in a filing this AM that the *other* search warrant signed by Magistrate Reinhart on Aug. 5 is NOT related to the search of Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/vyUavHZ0GO — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) August 15, 2022

ALERT: Justice Dept asks court to keep Mar-a-lago search warrant affidavit UNDER SEAL. "Disclosure at this juncture of the affidavit supporting probable cause would, by contrast, cause significant and irreparable damage to this ongoing criminal investigation" — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) August 15, 2022

Oh wait, there’s more!

New: Three restricted/sealed entries have been added to the Trump Mar-a-Lago docket in the past hour — pic.twitter.com/DtwibhyLqO — Hugo Lowell (@hugolowell) August 15, 2022

DOJ: "There remain compelling reasons, including to protect the integrity of an ongoing law enforcement investigation that implicates national security, that support keeping the affidavit sealed." Story: https://t.co/YA5LXOZ9o8 Doc: https://t.co/nv5Nk5R4lW pic.twitter.com/SmwfAvFYmp — Zoe Tillman (@ZoeTillman) August 15, 2022

NEW: According to a DOJ official, the FBI is NOT in possession of former President Trump's passports. Trump had accused the FBI of stealing his three passports during the search of his Mar-a-Lago home. — Norah O'Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) August 15, 2022

BREAKING: Trump’s lawyers copied voting machine data from multiple states after 2020 election in major unauthorized data breach. — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 15, 2022

Full story from Washington Post:https://t.co/GmkJaQ5RPM — Tristan Snell (@TristanSnell) August 15, 2022

