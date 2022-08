South Korean professor Cho Jae-weon invented a toilet that turns poop into energy and pays people in digital currency.

A person defecates~ 500g/day converted into 50 liters of methane gas which generates 0.5 kWh.#SHIT is a literal “shitcoin” 😂 pic.twitter.com/JYrG4NxXh0

