We do a really shitty job using cops to handle mental health

He was backing his family minivan out of the garage when he was shot 13 times by an Overland Park, Kan. police officer who responded to the call. https://t.co/FeE5qz10Q8 pic.twitter.com/KQ7lZpa9C9

When 17-year-old John Albers posted threats of suicide on social media, worried friends called 911 for help.

Within a month, the prosecutor in Johnson County, Kan., Steve Howe, declared that the fatal shooting was justified and charges would not be filed.

The investigative file was released, giving insight into how police investigated another officer. https://t.co/FeE5qz10Q8

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 23, 2022