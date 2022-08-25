Barr memo finally released

0 shares Share

And it’s pretty much what we thought:

BREAKING: We just got the secret memo Barr used to undercut the Mueller Report and not charge Donald Trump. It significantly twists the facts and the law to benefit Trump. It is clear why Barr did not want the public to see it. Read it here: https://t.co/gFO1rQuDlr — Citizens for Ethics (@CREWcrew) August 24, 2022

I apologize that I cannot contain my disgust with which the DOJ press corps protected Bill Barr from criticism. But holy shit did that man roll a whole bunch of people playing journalists on the TV. — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 24, 2022

As I noted earlier: if you know that there was a still-ongoing investigation into Stone conspiring w/RU, that's what you focus on in response to Barr Memo. But literally ZERO media outlets reported that when it was unsealed. None!!! Still none!!https://t.co/So1IDaRl6W — emptywheel (@emptywheel) August 24, 2022

The whole point of the court proceedings that won the release of this memo was that it was NOT about a charging decision AT ALL. It was about what Bill Barr should say publicly to help sow public confusion and bury the conclusions of the Mueller report. https://t.co/ef5zzzRVed — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 24, 2022

BREAKING NEWS: excellent critique of new memo on neutralizing the Mueller Report before it became public. Memo states the report can be read to say the President obstructed justice. Notably, no discussion re asking Mueller to state his conclusion: Barr did not want the answer. https://t.co/T97JL1mHEO — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) August 24, 2022

BREAKING: Nicolle and I cover the just-released Barr DOJ memo on how to whitewash the then non-public Mueller report. Memo says our report can be read to say Trump committed obstruction.

Memo ignores facts, misrepresents facts, and gets law wrong. A DOJ low point- shame on them. https://t.co/jNmSpzqFeU — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) August 24, 2022

