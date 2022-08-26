Look for more of this

0 shares Share

It would be one thing if he said he’d changed his mind, but being a Republican, he has to lie about it. Because of course if he won, he’d turn right around again:

In Arizona, Blake Masters backtracks on abortion, scrubs campaign website "I am 100% pro-life," Masters' website read as of Thursday morning. That language is now gone. Also deleted: support for "a federal personhood law" via @akarl_smith @MarcACaputo: https://t.co/ckS3gPPvp4 — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) August 25, 2022

A few months ago, Blake Masters’ website said that as Senator he would only vote for judges who would overturn Griswold, revoking the constitutional rights of couples to use contraception to determine when they’re going to have a baby. https://t.co/1MPxxBDsAw — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) August 25, 2022

