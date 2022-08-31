Long covid sucks

0 shares Share

I don’t write about it much, but damn, it sucks. I take a gazillion vitamins a day, some of them expensive. I still get overtaken by extreme sleepiness and the memory problems seem to get worse every day. How ironic, that someone who earns her living with her brain might lost it because of this fucking virus. These week, I saw three people in my Twitter feed who had a family member or friend — vaxxed and boosted, no high-risk conditions — go to bed with a mild case of covid — and they never woke up.

The only reason I’m even mildly functional is because I’m obsessive about reading research. I found a new study that found something like 76% of patients with long covid saw great improvement of the fatigue with this vitamin protocol. I would love to look for a full-time job, but that’s just not practical.

This shit is not over. Get your shots, wear a mask.

Long Covid is responsible for about a third of unfilled jobs in the U.S., new research suggests https://t.co/V6snnIugcV — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) August 30, 2022

