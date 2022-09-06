We might be in big trouble

If this isn’t overturned by a higher court. It’s a crazy ruling. The judge claims Trump can assert executive privilege over Biden:
Judge grants Trump bid for special master in Mar-a-Lago case

Unbelievable.
There’s no such thing as a special master to review executive privilege, particularly for someone who isn’t an executive anymore.
This will almost certainly be appealed immediately. https://t.co/ihK7GWr7mS

If this holds up, it's going to require the minting of a whole new area of law for the scope and boundaries of a former Pres's executive priv interests. How the hell is a Special Master supposed to call balls and strikes? This could be huge delays. I think DOJ needs to appeal.

Judge Aileen Cannon Thinks 64 Tax and Medical Records No Investigator Has Read are More Important than 11,282 Stolen Government Documentshttps://t.co/M9pUbSFksU
