0 shares Share

Tweet

Pin

I don’t think people need to see it on their website to know Republicans are the ones taking our rights away:

GOP ABORTION LANGUAGE SCRUB: Blake Masters removed language that said, "I am 100% pro-life.” House candidates Tom Barrett of Michigan, Christian Castelli in North Carolina and Barbara Kirkmeyer in Colorado removed similar language from their websites. https://t.co/WlmpJpI4aY — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) September 3, 2022

Share this: Twitter

Facebook