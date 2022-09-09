"The therapeutic effects set in fast and were sustained up to 16 weeks following the treatment with two single doses of LSD." https://t.co/ReJw3QrFt2
— Eric W. Dolan (@EWDolan) September 8, 2022
One thought on “Medicinal purposes”
Well that’s pretty odd, seeing as how LSD gives you free-floating anxiety. But then again, I suppose you can learn whilst tripping to disregard it, or else you burn out the synapses that cause free-floating anxiety. Kind of like what acid does to ‘phantom limb’ sensation.