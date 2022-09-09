The Queen is dead. Long live the king.

King Charles III mourned his mother Queen Elizabeth II, calling her death "a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother.” https://t.co/rD6j6HLCc0

For my whole life Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II has always been there. In my childhood I can recall watching her wedding highlights on TV. I remember her as a beautiful young lady, to the much beloved grandmother of the nation. My deepest sympathies are with the Royal family. pic.twitter.com/3JLILZDKwK

— Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) September 8, 2022