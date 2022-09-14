State’s rights

“Nice.”
Reporter: You stated that the repeal would let every state decide if abortion is legal and you said that was the most constitutionally sound way of dealing with this and here you are..
Graham: I thought it would be nice to introduce a bill to define who we are pic.twitter.com/tZuOuRVTng
WH Press Sec. Karine Jean-Pierre responds to Sen. Lindsey Graham's (R-SC) proposed 15-week abortion ban:
"Republicans in Congress are focused on taking rights away from millions of women across the country. While we are fighting for progress, they are fighting to take us back." pic.twitter.com/fBvLSxzvjK
